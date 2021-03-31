President Joe Biden is set to unveil the next major item on his legislative agenda: A sweeping infrastructure bill in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, a $2 trillion plan to modernize and rebuild the country’s roads, bridges, and transit systems, revitalize manufacturing, create high-paying jobs, and deliver high-speed broadband internet to all Americans.

Biden will announce the first phase of his “Build Back Better” initiative — dubbed the American Jobs Plan — at an event in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday, a measure the White House calls a “historic public investment” in America not seen since the creation of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s, or the space race in the 1960s.

An investment, the White House says, which would be completely paid for in 15 years with his proposal to raise the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, a plan the president is coupling with the infrastructure package.

Biden’s proposal will meet what the White House calls “the great challenges of our time,” competing with China and tackling the climate crisis.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the plan was “about making an investment in America – not just modernizing our roads or railways or bridges, but building an infrastructure of the future."

The bill will invest 1% of GDP per year over eight years “to upgrade our nation’s infrastructure, revitalize manufacturing, invest in basic research and science, shore up supply chains, and solidify our care infrastructure,” according to the White House.

The proposed infrastructure bill will:

Invest $621 billion in transportation infrastructure, including repairing bridges 20,000 highways, roads, and main streets, investing in rail service, modernize public transit

Deliver high-speed broadband internet to all Americans and reduce the cost of broadband service

Spend $100 billion to modernize America’s electric grid

Modernize and upgrade America’s drinking water, wastewater, and storm water systems

Upgrade and build new public schools and child care facilities, and invest in community college infrastructure

Improve wages and benefits for essential home care workers

Invest in manufacturing, small businesses, invest in R&D, and workforce development to train Americans for the jobs of the future

“This is not just about infrastructure,” a senior administration official told Spectrum News. “It's about creating more jobs and more industrial strength here in the United States.”

“When you make these infrastructure investments, and you couple it with the president's commitment to buy American, what you do is you're actually pulling forward and creating demand that will help to actually accelerate new industries in the United States,” the official added.

A number of the initiatives in the infrastructure bill are based around clean energy, including using sustainable, innovative materials such as cleaner steel and cement, and a plan to electrify the federal fleet of vehicles, including the United States Postal Service.

In an interview with Spectrum News on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed concerns about the potential loss of jobs as the U.S. moves toward clean energy and away from things like coal.

“It's time to break the old false choice of climate versus jobs,” he said, noting that many “clean” jobs require some of the same labor and skill, such as building electric cars versus gasoline-powered ones.

“The science is giving us some very stark deadlines,” he added. “I think preventing the destruction of lives and property and jobs due to climate change is one of our biggest responsibilities. And, again, the good news is we can do that in a way that also creates millions of good-paying, lasting, often union jobs.”

Alongside the infrastructure bill, the president will release the Made in America Corporate tax plan, an overhaul to the corporate tax code “to make sure corporations pay their fair share in taxes and encourage job creation at home” — and fix his predecessor’s 2017 tax law, which the White House says “only made an unfair system worse.”

“A recent independent study found that 91 Fortune 500 companies paid $0 in federal corporate taxes on U.S. income in 2018,” the White House said in a statement. “In fact, according to recent analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation, the 2017 tax bill cut the average rate that corporations paid in half from 16 percent to less than 8 percent in 2018. A number of the provisions in the 2017 law also created new incentives to shift profits and jobs overseas. President Biden’s reform will reverse this damage and fundamentally reform the way the tax code treats the largest corporations.”

The president’s proposal will set the corporate tax rate at 28%, create incentives to keep jobs in America while disincentivizing offshoring jobs, prevent U.S. companies from claiming tax havens in another country, and ramping up enforcement against corporations.

But an increase of the corporate tax rate might not attract Republican support for the measure, as some might worry such an increase would hurt economic growth.

“We’re hearing the next few months might bring a so-called infrastructure proposal that may actually be a Trojan horse for massive tax hikes and other job-killing, left-wing policies," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said last week.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg defended the administration’s proposal as necessarily bold but with room for negotiation.

“We'll see where the process takes us in terms of exactly how the legislative pieces move, but the important thing is we've got to act, we've got to act big,” the secretary said. “And the President's going to lay out a clear vision on exactly what that could look like.”

The administration did not clearly address how they plan to sway Republicans, but an official noted that “elements of this investment package are places where we have seen a lot of enthusiasm in the past to make progress.”

“They’re issues that are that have broad support among the American people,” a senior administration official said. “And there has been a lot of eagerness to move in Congress on them as well.”

Though they hope to collaborate with Republicans, Democrats are prepared to forge ahead in a similar fashion to the COVID-19 relief bill, which passed without a single vote of Republican support in Congress.

After the president announces his infrastructure proposal Wednesday, he’ll roll out the second part of his economic plan in the “in the coming weeks,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, which will focus on “creating economic security for the middle class through investments in childcare, health care, education, and other areas.”

Spectrum News’ Austin Landis contributed to this report.