PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, Pinellas County residents who have lost their jobs or experienced income loss during the pandemic can apply to get help with their rent.

Pinellas County received approximately $21.4 million from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to assist renters and landlords who can’t pay their rent, mortgage, or utility bills.

What You Need To Know Financial aid now available for renters, landlords in Pinellas County



Apply here: https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help/

To be eligible, applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. That’s $39,400 for a single-person household and $56,250 for a four-person household.

The applicant must also be able to prove they need financial help by providing a bill for past-due rent or utilities.

While the program is designed to help renters, landlords are also encouraged to apply.

“If they start to fall behind and the landlord is not able to keep up with mortgage payments, we have this ripple effect of the impacts of COVID-19 in the community. We want to prevent that and keep people stably housed,” said Aubrey Phillips, Strategic Performance Manager with Pinellas County.

The funds will first cover missed rent payments and up to 12 months of future rent costs.

Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa have similar programs. Starting on March 23, renters and landlords can apply for part of their allotted $44 million.