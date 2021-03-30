OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cruise line bookings are still happening despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ban on cruises.

Connor Zielinski from Kissimmee was actually on a ship as the pandemic closed down the cruise industry last year. Zielinski who recently got married said he never got his honeymoon cruise.

“It’s disappointing because I went to Las Vegas just a month ago and every seat on that plane was completely full,” he said.

He’s not the only one wanting to go on a cruise in the middle of the pandemic. Emily Perez-Menendez in St. Cloud is a travel specialist and a Cruise Planners franchise owner. She said there is an uptick in clients all over wanting to go cruising.

“The business is picking up," she said. "People are eager to travel. People are tired of being home. People are tired of being cooped up and they want to find a destination they can go to and feel comfortable with."

Perez-Menendez said some cruise lines are booking trips into 2023, and even that far ahead the availability is less and less.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for several cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Princess, among others.