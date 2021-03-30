ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local small business owner is on a mission to help others like her and she’s doing it using a familiar concept in her community.

Renee Edwards owns the skin care company, Skin Kandii. She said when COVID-19 took the world by storm, she tried to find new ways to sell her products at places like farmer’s markets.

“Through my own personal experiences, I’ve been denied being in some of the other markets because of some of the criteria or someone else is already selling the exact same thing,” she said.

So she partnered with community organizer Lewis Stephens and Bethel Community Church to create a new place for people to shop on Saturday mornings.

“What I want is for this to grow bigger, for us to connect with other communities, other cities and make it OK for smaller businesses for vendors who don’t have $50,000 in capital. For companies who are smaller, for them to feel free to come and set out their stuff,” Edwards said.

The Saturday Morning Marketplace will be held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Bethel Community Church located at 2901 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg.

This Saturday is their kickoff event. For business registration information email reneee0077@gmail.com.