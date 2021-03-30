COLUMBUS, Ohio — Once someone has been incarcerated, they are forced to carry convictions that cast a shadow on nearly every aspect of life. That includes home ownership, driver’s licenses, and even life insurance. The most immediate problem is a roadblock to employment.

What You Need To Know Being convicted of a felony can affect many aspects of life, including employment



According to the Vera Institute of Justice, Ohio’s prison population has risen 181% since 1984



Third Way Cafe aims to help inmates find employment after release



The Third Way Cafe had to work through the pandemic to continue its services

Rates of incarceration have no signs of slowing down. According to the Vera Institute of Justice, since 1984, Ohio's prison population has risen 181%.

That's where Hilltop neighborhood's Third Way Cafe is hoping to make a difference.

Third Way first opened its doors in 2017 - and has been working every day since to empower change, “from the grounds up.”

General Manager Tim Rush is part of a dynasty of sorts — his father came to Columbus to start several business ventures with a focus of hiring those recently incarcerated. The coffee shop soon followed.

"It started as a dinner table conversation with my dad," said Rush, "he had told me the idea about the coffee shop, and what he wanted to do on the west side"

So Third Way found its own way.​

"Part of that, we're a fair chance employer, so we're training individuals, and trying to get individuals coming out of incarceration hired, and having a positive impact on their communities," said Rush.

Before COVID-19, Rush worked to train those in prison, so they'd be ready for hire upon release.

"I was training inside the prison, and some of the guys there were super talented, they had unreal skills, they were ready to make a difference, ready to make a change, and when you're around it enough you see that when people are given a chance, good things can happen."

But the coffee shop aimed at bringing people together now had to make sure they were at least six feet apart.

While the shop never closed during the pandemic, its prison training program came to a grinding halt.

"Obviously, and unfortunately, COVID has played a huge role in getting into the prisons and training, so we're reevaluating the best system for that,” Rush said.

As life slowly gets back to normal, Rush hopes they'll soon be able to get their buzz back.

"We want to provide a space for people to build up their resume, and get over that block toward having a normal life," he said.