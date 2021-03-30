The Balmers recently moved back to Oswego to be closer to their family. Carol and James are both retired and have been spending their time fixing up their new home.

“You look around the city and it’s a beautiful place to live in and it gets better all the time," said James.

Since 2016, the city has invested more than $10 million into wastewater facilities and has received $7 million in funding for water and wastewater projects. At that same time, property owners saw an increase in their bills.

“We were well over $1,000 a year for water and sewer,” said Carol.

But now, taxpayers are beginning to see a return on the city’s investment.

In 2019, flat rate users saw a $200 annual decrease off their water and sewer bills. The reduction was a result of the city’s sewer project finishing ahead of schedule and $350,000 under budget.

“We never see rate decreases. We lived in Denver for many years. I don’t think we ever saw a rate decrease there, we say many increases,” said James.

This year, metered users will also see their water bill go down. A second cut-off $100 will be taken off the yearly bill for both flat and metered users. For James and Carol, it’s shaving a total of $300.

“It’s terrific to have a little more leeway in it. Less money going to boring things like sewer bills, more money for fun things,” said Carol.

The Oswego City Council approved the cut last month and reduced rates will begin next month.