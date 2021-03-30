Athletic apparel company Nike filed a lawsuit in New York City Monday, alleging that art collective MSCHF did not have proper authorization to sell limited-edition Air Max 97 shoes.

The collective created 666 pairs of a satan-themed shoe in collaboration with musician Lil Nas X after the singer dropped the music video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

According to documents first obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Nike is suing MSCHF — Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the complaint — on four counts, including trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and false designation of origin.

“MSCHF is currently taking orders for shoes it refers to as Satan Shoes, which are customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes that MSCHF has materially altered to prominently feature a satanic theme,” the lawsuit reads in part. “This was done without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

It also appears the actor portraying “Satan” in the music video was wearing the redecorated Nike shoes, which can first be seen around the 2:27 mark.

In the complaint, Nike alleges the brand has already been impacted by the sale of the “Satan Shoes,” citing calls on social media for consumers to boycott Nike over their production. The company is asking the court to “immediately and permanently” ban MSCHF from fulfilling any “Satan Shoes” orders.

“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight — Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” the complaint maintains.

Nike had previously denied any involvement in the development or marketing of the themed sneakers after thousands of social media users shared viral posts claiming Nike was responsible for the Satan-themed shoes. Fox News host Pete Hegseth even spread the false claim on Sunday’s “Fox and Friends Weekend” broadcast before being corrected by meteorologist Adam Klotz.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

But the 21-year-old seems largely unbothered by the lawsuit, and has issued several tweets poking fun at the situation. After facing backlash for the video and the subsequent shoe drop, Lil Nas X shared a video to his official YouTube page entitled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe,” in which the artist actually promoted both the shoes and the music video.

The rapper even offered to gift the 666th pair of the “Satan Shoes” to a lucky fan who shared his tweet. According to MSCHF, every other pair sold out almost immediately.

if u want the 666th pair of the satan shoes quote this tweet and use #satanshoes to be entered and I’ll pick someone by thursday 🏹❤️ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.