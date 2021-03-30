RAEFORD, N.C. — The George Floyd Foundation is now looking to make a small town the blueprint for their new program. It's called "Dynamic Raeford," and if it's accepted, the foundation says it could bring new, innovative jobs to Hoke County by bringing new technology training.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkins is all on board.

"I love this county," Peterkins says.

He says the small town shaped him into the man he is today, and if he didn't work at the sheriff's office, he understands there isn't much else.



"You've got people right now who are working. Their only choices in this county...they're good organizations...Burlington, Butterball turkey plant, Unilever, factories. That's it," Peterkins says.



The foundation is partnering with technology staffing agencies looking for employees with these certificates to work from home in Raeford. To do this, they need the support of Raeford city county officials and educators first. That meeting is being held March 30.