OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County school district and several other school districts in Florida now offer free virtual sessions to educate Hispanic students and parents about the benefits of Hispanic Learning Institutions.

​HSI schools are colleges and universities where at least 25% of the undergraduate student population is Hispanic, which means they qualify for federal funding to better serve those students. The funding could go towards faculty development, migration detention, and tutoring programs.

The University of Central Florida and Valencia College are considered HSI schools.

“You’re looking at 46 percent, almost half of associate degrees that are awarded to Hispanics come from an HSI compared to only seven percent at a non-HIS,” said Anthony Cook, Coordinator of College and Career Services at the School District of Osceola County. “Institutions are working with the Latinos to figure out in their communities what they’re lacking in their communities and what would benefit them as they transition into post-secondary institutions.”

Each day a new guest speaker from a different HSI school will talk about the programs they offer to help Hispanic students.

The free virtual sessions began on Monday with Florida International University and will continue at 4 p.m. every day until April 1.

Parents can register here to participate in the 30-minute sessions.