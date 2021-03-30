ORLANDO, Fla. – Personal Protective Equipment like face coverings have been part of our everyday lives for the last year as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Safety measures during pandemic likely having positive impact on health



Measures could be helping to prevent more common illnesses like colds, sinus infections



Face masks and distancing are some of the precautions that have been implemented





CDC: Similarities, differences between flu and COVID-19

​Spectrum News 13's Justin Soto found out about the positive impact it could have in preventing more common illnesses like colds and sinus infections.

With new variants of the COVID-19 virus, the timeline on when these protections could ease is still unclear.

Orlando Health Internal Medicine Dr. Maria Echavez-Arroyo said the enhanced safety precautions are likely making a difference in our overall health.

“I would see daily, at this point, let’s say January 2020, two or three persons coming in for a common cold, or a complicated sinus infection, complicated cold or flu-like symptoms, and at this point if I see one or two a week, it’s a lot," she said.

Dr. Echavez-Arroyo said Central Florida is not alone.

“Even the CDC has been reporting there’s even less cases of the flu this year, compared to last year. We’re like .9% compared to 2.6% this time years prior," she said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Disney-themed online business owner Brooke Prelovsky recognized the need for masks. She's since made 11,000 for donation.

“It feels like one of the most important projects I’ve ever done, and maybe will ever do," she said.

While making a difference, Prelovsky's also noticed a difference in her health this past year.

“I’ve been working from home since 2015, and I would always catch something some part of the year, and I haven’t, so they have to be working," Prelovsky said.

Dr. Echavez-Arroyo said immunologists are still studying the impacts of safety precautions and less common illness, as she encourages patients to do in-person visits or tele-health if they feel sick.