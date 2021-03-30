ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — News 13 was able to confirm with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Monday that a contract between the county and Department of Health to vaccinate at the Orange County Convention Center runs through the end of May. What happens after that, it is undetermined at this time.

What You Need To Know The contract for the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center runs through the end of May



A decision on the site beyond that date has not been made



The site will be reevaluated at a later date, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said

Steven Acosta, 26, will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine next Monday. Despite knowing that, he’s not actively pursuing an appointment.

“Not really in much of a rush as of right now, to get the vaccine,” Acosta said.

But for those who are and have had trouble landing an appointment at the Convention Center, now have about 9 weeks left to try and get one.

“We have plans in place to continue until the end of May first part of June," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told News 13 "After then, we will reevaluate.”

Demings said the contract between the county and Department of Health ends at the end of May.

"We can extend the contract with no problem through mutual agreements," Demings said Monday.

As of now, there is no plan in place to continue to vaccinate in June following the conclusion of the contract.

Acosta, who lives in Winter Garden says he’s about a 20 minute drive to the Convention Center, and if he were to get a vaccine he would look for someplace closer to home for both safety and convenience.

“Publix and Walgreens," Acosta lists as alternative vaccinating sites near his home. "They are much closer to my house, and just for me I feel they’re safer with not as much people going to those sites as the Convention Center.”

Department of Health’s Dr. Raul Pino believes as the weeks go by, more and more people across the state will see an increase in potential vaccination locations.

“There is always a CVS five miles from anyone and so that is one of the strategies to vaccinate is to be able to offer in those places closest," Pino said.

In the coming weeks the demand for a vaccine will be on the rise as more people become eligible. The Convention Center still plans on vaccinating three thousand a day, and for now looks to be doing that until the end of May.

The Department of Health did confirm with News 13 that in the early part of May they would stop administering first doses of the vaccine, and then just administer second doses in the final weeks of May. But, this could change if a new agreement is reached or announced between the county and Department of Health.