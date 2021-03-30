ORLANDO, Fla. – Small businesses here in Central Florida have and will benefit from Paycheck Protection Program money.

​One family has been running the Parc Corniche Condominium Suite Hotel near the theme parks for decades.

Chris Demko helps his brother run it now. He’s been in and around the property since his dad opened the doors 30 years ago.

“I’ve been on this property since I was 8 years old,” Demko said.

And after decades, everything was running smoothly. Occupancy was high and they were competing with the big resorts. Then Disney closed last March, and within hours, occupancy dropped around 90%.

“You feel sick, seeing money going back out and thinking about the potential what the future might hold here,” Demko said.

Initially, they paid employees, but then it became clear the pandemic wasn’t going away any time soon.

So, they had to close their restaurant and did away with the continental breakfast.

“We had to makes some very tough choices, which was very hard because being family run operation — the people that have worked for us and worked for us for decades, they are family,” Demko said.

Demko did have to lay off employees, but then they applied for a PPP loan last spring.

“That was a big help. We were able to bring people back,” he said.

Demko got another round of PPP funds a few weeks ago.

Ben Paris is Vice President of the Seminole County Chamber.

“This was really well-targeted. It wasn’t just free money — here you go. It was a targeted loan to help businesses stay alive,” Paris said.

Paris said the PPP loans were a vital part of keeping workers employed.

Now, Congress and President Joe Biden have extended the deadline to apply.

For small business owners still needing PPP funds, the deadline to apply is now May 31.

For Demko and his family, the PPP money has helped through a tough time — now they’re looking toward the future.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but hopefully, we’re getting there and thank God we’ve been able to survive through the past year,” Demko said.

Trying to get things back to normal, Demko plans to reopen the restaurant in two weeks.