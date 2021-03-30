LOUISVILLE, Ky — Amazon plans to open new delivery stations in Shepherdsville and Louisville that will create hundreds of full-time jobs in the area, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Shepherdsville facility at 3208 E Blue Lick Road is expected to open this year and the delivery station at 1231 Durrett Lane in Louisville is expected to open in 2022. The starting pay at the delivery stations will be $15 per hour, officials said in a press release.

“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Kentucky with two new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers,” said Andre Woodson, Amazon spokesperson.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer praised Amazon for continuing to invest in the community.

“Amazon’s decision to locate an additional facility on Durrett Lane is testament to Louisville’s geographic strength as a logistics hub. This facility will create hundreds of jobs to service those critical last-mile deliveries. Congratulations to Amazon and this indicator of a recovering economy,” Fischer said in the press release.

Amazon officials said delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

Amazon Logistics’ new delivery stations will join the state’s two existing delivery stations, located in Louisville and Lexington. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the US, according to the press release.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 18,000 full-time and part-time jobs in Kentucky and invested more than $15 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation, officials said.

These investments have contributed an additional $12.9 billion to the Kentucky economy and have helped create more than 23,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services, according to the press release.