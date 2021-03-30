Hours before the sun comes up, Christine Bentley is busy making cider donuts. It’s one of several items she makes before opening up her Bridge Street Diner for the day.

“We do cupcakes and pastries and donuts, and take them up,” Bentley said.

Her day begins at 4:30 each morning here in St. Johnsville. Customers make their way in at 6 a.m. While her husband, Greg, takes care of them, Bentley is busy cooking up meals like blueberry pancakes.

“Pancakes, everybody thinks they’re great because they’re so big. They say that they hope I don’t ever get bigger plates,” said Bentley, with a laugh.

It’s a lot of work, but Bentley is enjoying it. This is what she’s always done, work in restaurants, including here for the previous owner. So when the opportunity to purchase and reopen this place came their way last year, Bentley and her husband didn’t think twice.

“It’s been good,” Greg Bentley said. “Just trying to get through things.”

But their dream quickly turned into a nightmare when statewide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic closed their doors five days after opening them. With takeout as their only option, the Bridge Street Diner’s future was uncertain.

“We decided we were going to stay closed for the rest of the week,” Bentley said. “And we were going to start our fish fries that Friday and come back with a bang. And, oh my God, did we come back with a bang.”

In three hours, they sold 40 pounds of fish. She only intended to do it once a month. But since it was so successful, they’ve been doing it every week because it pays the bills.

“We’re just lucky,” Bentley said. “That’s the thing. I’m happy that it’s done as well as it’s done so far.”

And while the diners have returned in person, the fish fries continue. In August, Bridge Street Diner was recognized by Montgomery County leaders as the small business of the month.

A year after opening up her first business, Christine has a lot to be grateful for. Grateful for her husband and her children working here. Grateful for the customers who have allowed her to keep her doors open.

“We look forward to them coming back,” Bentley said. “We do whatever we can to keep them coming back, and it just works. And we’ve made friends, so that’s the most important thing, the people.”