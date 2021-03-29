ORLANDO, Fla. — Two churches in one Orlando neighborhood put on a coronavirus vaccination event Monday, but they didn’t advertise ahead of time, hoping to limit what experts say is happening in many communities.

“In Florida, we see the majority of people who are vaccinated are white folks. There are reports of privileged white people coming into communities where these vaccination events are trying to reach Black and LatinX folks," said Nolan Kline, an anthropologist and Rollins College professor.

"The efforts to change unequal vaccination access and accessibility are undermined by this.”

That’s why the Episcopal Church of Saint John the Baptist and Washington Shores Presbyterian Church relied upon grassroots organizing and word of mouth to schedule appointments.

On Monday, they doled out 250 doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the Washington Shores community.

Among those receiving a shot: Stanley Cromartie, who lives in west Orange County.

“The wait is nothing. The most important thing is, I’m here to get the vaccine shot," he said. "We as African Americans sometimes get treated a little differently. But, this is something that is great, brought to this community."

The inequity of vaccinations is reflected in the numbers, Kline said.

According to the latest data recorded by the Florida Department of Health, roughly 68% of those vaccinated in the Sunshine State are white.

“I think the AARP called it the 'Hunger Games' of vaccines in Florida, and that’s exactly what we see. If you’re someone who doesn’t have the privilege of time or transportation, it’s really difficult to fend for yourself," Kline said.

“They can’t take the bus 30, 100 miles across town to wait for hours to maybe get the vaccine. The significance is that we have been able to provide an important resource to the community," said Monique Myers, who helped to organize the event hosted by the historically Black church.

So when it was his turn, Cromartie, an athletic director at a Central Florida college, didn’t hesitate, hoping to serve as an example for others.

NOW: The line snakes around the church, but those waiting don’t mind.



“I’m glad I did it, I really am," he said. "I’m coming in contact with students all the time. I want to make sure they are safe when it comes to me.”

Organizers said they hope to hold another pop-up vaccination event as soon as they can get more doses of the vaccine.