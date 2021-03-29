RALEIGH, N.C. — Kaylynne Leggett is taking her love for plants on the road with her new business known as the Houseplant Hippie Truck, which is essentially a mobile plant store.



"I am a huge houseplant fan girl. My family runs a garden center, so I’ve been around plants my whole life," says Leggett. "I just thought it would be awesome to be able to bring plants to people in their communities, especially with everything going on with COVID."



Since launching in February, Leggett takes her truck to a few different locations in the Raleigh area each week.

"I think the misconception is that you’re supposed to have it perfect, and you’re really not. It takes a lot of practice with plants, a lot of research and time."



She says she's learned a lot of lessons by taking care of plants, like not being afraid to fail.

"I’ve been working with plants for years, and I still kill them. Doing everything right and it still doesn’t work. It’s a beautiful reminder for me to just say you know it happens, and we learn from it, and we move on, and we say OK."



Leggett is hopeful that her business will encourage people to continue learning and growing while inspiring others to chase their dreams in the process.

"It wasn’t an easy road, but it is so rewarding at the end of the day when you can say I did this myself, and I’m proud of what I have, and I’m proud to be able to take something I’m passionate about and turn it into my everyday job."



Houseplant Hippie also offers plant consultations and is planning to expand this spring by offering well-being packages that involve yoga.



Leggett says she may also turn the trailer into a nature-inspired Airbnb experience where you can sleep in a sanctuary of plants and gaze up at the stars through the skylights.

