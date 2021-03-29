ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – On Monday, thousands more Floridians become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, as those over 40 years old can start getting vaccinated.

​In Ormond Beach, the Pender household is buzzed with excitement Sunday afternoon. Robert Pender, 46, is thrilled he’ll get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

“I thought this would drag on for quite some time, I thought maybe midsummer, late summer potentially getting the shot so this was definitely nice seeing it come up sooner,” Pender said.

Starting Monday all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Then on April 5, all adult Floridians will be eligible. Sixteen and 17 year olds will also become eligible for the Pfizer vaccine—the only FDA-approved vaccine for the age group. Pediatrician Dr. Candace Jones explained that this is an important step.

“Now that it is open to everyone and even down to 16, I am going to be even more vigilant about talking to families, about getting this vaccine especially our most vulnerable adults and children,” Jones said.

Pender shared that he contracted COVID-19 twice in the past year—so this will be a big relief for his family.

“I don’t want the third time as the charm, I am looking forward to the shot, to not have to be so concerned about this anymore,” Pender said.

However Dr. Jones said it is still important to be cautious and not fall victim to pandemic fatigue.

“Vaccinations are one very important tool in our tool kit to fight this pandemic and get out of this pandemic but so it all the other safety measures that we know we should be doing ad people are letting their guard down about,” Jones said.

Pender said his wife, who is a teacher, is already vaccinated. Which only leaves their 10 year old daughter Bella. As the age limits continue to decrease, they hope she’ll soon be eligible as well.

“If her doctor deems it necessary and it is readily available then yes we will definitely get here vaccinated,” Pender said.

Dr. Jones says it is a conversation she is starting with parents of many of her patients as well.

“Children are an important part of getting to heard immunity of community immunity because they make up 10 to close to 15 percent of the population of those who have gotten COVID.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, nearly 140,000 people have been vaccinated in Volusia County and three million across the state — and Pender is excited to soon be one of them.​

“I do think it will bring us getting back to a sense of normalcy, back to our normal lives, small gatherings eventually and then possibly getting back to where we were before all of this mess,” Pender said.

Online appointments for vaccines can be made through the State of Florida's appointment scheduling system.​ Residents may also call 833-540-2077 to register for an appointment.