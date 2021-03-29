LAKE MARY, Fla. — Taking care of the local community is a big goal for Channa Sodhi.

“We want to be part of that system trying to support the community,” said Sodhi.

What You Need To Know Lake Mary police working with Mental Health Intervention Group



Mental health social workers and others will help police get mental health services to those who need it



The program hopes to help people before they reach crisis level

Sodhi and her husband have owned Sunshine Pharmacy in Sanford for a little over three years, and during that time, she’s looked for ways to help those in need.

So, when Officer Zach Hudson with Lake Mary Police approached her with an idea — providing medication for those with mental health needs — she jumped at the chance.

“If they’re underinsured, or no insurance, we’ll try to help them out,” said Sodhi.

Sohdi is one part of a new Lake Mary Police Department program called Mental Health Intervention Group or MHIG.

“How do we serve the community in outside-the-box ways?” said Hudson.

Hudson says it’s a first-of-its-kind program.

It’s a nonprofit, made up of mental health social workers and others, that will work with LMPD to help those who need mental health services — whether it be medication, counseling, religious guidance or something else.

“The key is to make sure that there are resources available before that person gets to a point where they’re in crisis,” said Hudson.

Hudson said they’ll help everyone regardless of insurance status, and the help is needed more than ever.

Over the past year during the pandemic, Hudson has seen a big increase in people who need mental health services during police interactions.

Dr. Rosalyn Thomas is a clinical social worker and is on the MHIG board of directors.

“Getting those people to the right place and getting the right services in place, and making sure that the community sees the police as partners,” said Thomas.

The goal is to reduce police interactions, emergency room traffic and address mental issues before they become tragedies.

For Sodhi, she said it feels good to play a part in the solution.

“It’s a very gratifying feeling,” said Sodhi.

Although the Mental Health Intervention Group just started, Hudson said they’ve already had several people who have been referred to the program.