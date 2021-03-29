Saturday night state lawmakers finalized a marijuana legalization bill. When Governor Andrew Cuomo signs the legislation, adults who are 21 and older can have up to three marijuana plants in their home per person.

The deal would end penalties for the possession of less than three ounces of cannabis. Anthony Posada, the supervising attorney in the Legal Aide’s Community Justice Unit, says the legalization will lead the way for positive change after decades of racial disparities in enforcement.

“This is really going to bring justice for Black and Brown communities that have really carried on their shoulders the criminalization of marijuana. They are the ones who have been impacted the most,” Posada said.

If passed, it is estimated New York alone will be a multi-billion dollar cannabis center.

“New York has been leading the way in consumption of marijuana and from a legal perspective we’re talking millions and millions of dollars in tax revenue,” Posada said.

The measure also aims to give back to New Yorkers: 40% of the revenue would be dedicated to communities impacted by drugs, 40% will go to schools and public education and 20% to drug treatment and prevention programs.

In addition, half of the licenses will be dedicated to equity applicants, such as minority- and women-owned businesses, and people who have relatives with a marijuana conviction. The timing of the measures could help the state recover from the pandemic.

“The fact that NYC was hit incredibly hard by the pandemic. it was also communities of color that were hit the hardest by the pandemic. When we speak of relief, we’re talking thousands of jobs that will be generated,” Posada said.

And people NY1 spoke with hope it gets the green light.

“Look at California. They have a big business for marijuana over there and I think there would be a big economic boom,” Angel Aviles said.

“Honestly, think it’s something that should’ve been done along time ago. People being put in jail for something that’s very prosperous. A lot of studies have shown it’s more helpful than harmful,” Edwin Madrano said.

“They should legalize it because of taxpayer revenue. The economy is down so that would bring it up with the increase of tax revenue,” Umberto Valerio said.

If approved, New Yorkers would be able to purchase marijuana as early as next year.