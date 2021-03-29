With the legalization of recreational use of marijuana on the horizon for New York state, some are wondering how the new legislation will affect communities of color.

"I'm not so optimistic about how this is going to cure the communities of color," said 845 Unity President Allan McClain.

According to the chair of the criminal justice department at Marist College, Addrain Conyers, communities of color have been disproportionally affected by marijuana arrests and convictions in New York state for decades.

"Even last year, 2020, some data showed that in New York City, over 90 percent of marijuana arrests affected African Americans and Latinos, and that’s very consistent with history since the war on drugs started," said Conyers, the criminal justice chair at Marist College.

What You Need To Know According to professor Conyers, over 90 percent of marijuana arrests in New York City affected African Americans and Latinos in 2020



The governor's office estimates the legalization of marijuana will create almost $350 million dollars in tax revenue



Much of that revenue would go to implementing the new law, but the remaining revenue would be split three ways - 40% would go to education, 40% would go to a community grants, and 20% would go to a drug treatment and public education

According to the governor’s office, legalization could raise up to $350 million in tax revenue for the state. Much of that revenue would go to implementing the new law, but the remaining revenue would be split three ways:

- 40 percent would go to education

- 40 percent would go into a community grants reinvestment fund

- And 20 percent would go into a drug treatment and public education fund

But McClain says that’s not enough to repair the damage the War on Drugs has caused in communities of color.

"As a kid that grew up during the crack epidemic, my dad was addicted to drugs, and to see what drugs has (done) - destroyed communities of color - to think that you can throw money at this problem where you're talking about generations of lives that have been destroyed, I just don’t think it’s the answer, and I don’t think it's going to do what people feel it's going to do," said McClain.

The new legislation would also expunge criminal convictions, or allow for the resentencing of persons with a previous marijuana conviction. But professor Conyers says that won’t be a cure-all.

"While it might hide a certain aspect of someone's history, you can't expunge the experience, you can't expunge taking away time from someone, you can't expunge the jobs that were lost because of that criminal record, you can't expunge the income that was lost," said Conyers. "While these new policies are going to be great, how do we impact the stigma associated with marijuana with people of color, and particularly in urban environments, especially in the Hudson Valley region."

Both Conyers and McClain stress that people of color should be included in the lucrative growth of the marijuana industry in the state through equitable licensing practices, business training courses, and support for minority-owned startups.

"People that have been directly affected by this should absolutely be first in line for licensing and land, and the cultivating of this product because they have been the most affected," said McClain.