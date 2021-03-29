A Central New York special education teacher who recently purchased a food truck plans to staff it with workers of varying abilities. You’ll be able to purchase crepes and coffee at the Syracuse-area truck known as Capabilities starting around Memorial Day.

Shelby Sweeney Dusart couldn’t be more excited about the potential of her new food truck.

“This has kind of been my life’s mission. I’ve just always loved to support the population of people with varying abilities in the community,” said Dusart.

The Onondaga County special education teacher launched a GoFundMe page a few months ago in order to buy the truck. The response has exceeded expectations.

To start, the menu will be kept simple.

“We are going to be pouring coffee and making crepes, so we will have in our food truck different coffee materials that we are going to be getting from various partnerships throughout the community,” said Dusart.

Dusart said employment opportunities are lacking for people who are capable of doing more. She plans to hire people with Down syndrome and those on the autism spectrum among others to staff the truck.

“We’re trying to teach the people with varying abilities that we are employing how to make something, how to produce something that gives to their community,” said Dusart.

The Central New York Food Truck Alliance is also helping get Capabilities off to a good start. It will host a fundraiser in mid-April.

“Our group of food truck members thought it was a great idea. This is what we do; we look to partner with other non-profits, grassroots organizations to be able to help them foster growth,” said CNY Food Truck Alliance Executive Director Donald Beaudry.

Growth is the goal of Capabilities.

“I truly, truly believe that we should meet people where they are and get them to where they want to be. And I just don’t think anyone should be overlooked, and everyone should be included,” said Dusart.

Helping more people find work and raising funds to help non-profits become “Capable” of achieving anything.

For more information about the Capabilities Food Truck, you can visit its new website.

A chicken barbeque fundraiser hosted by the Food Truck Alliance will take place on Saturday, April 17. It will take place from noon-5 p.m. at the Camillus Elks Lodge.