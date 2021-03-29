RALEIGH, N.C. – A new grant program could bring new businesses to downtown Raleigh.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) launched a pop-up storefront business grant that reimburses businesses for up-fit and stand-up expenses. Roxanne Lundy with DRA says this could include any demolition, furniture, or shelving needed for a new storefront.

"The pandemic obviously had a huge impact on a lot of the businesses downtown, and continues to have an impact on businesses," says Lundy. "But, it was really important for us to fill these spaces."

The grant offers three-month to yearlong leases, rather than usual three or five-year leases. One of the grant goals is for businesses to be able to test out the market during this uncertain time.

Those accepted into the program are eligible to be reimbursed for up to $2,500. Businesses that have more than 50% women or minority-owned can apply for an additional $2,500.

To see if your business is eligible, apply here.