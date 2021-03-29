BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In a high honor for a Junior ROTC team from the Space Coast, cadets will soon soar to new heights under a new name.

What You Need To Know The Space Coast JUnior/Senior High School JROTC has been chosen to operate under the U.S. Space Force



The program is one of only 10 nationwide chosen to be part of the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces



An official ceremony will be held at the school some time in the future

"My dad was in the Marines, my grandfather was in the Marines, my brother was was in the Air Force," said Lt. Col. Savannah Ogletree of the Space Coast Junior/Senior High's U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC.

Her high school Air Force JROTC program has been chosen as one of 10 units across the country to be in the inaugural group of U.S. Space Force detachments.

As the old saying goes, what's in a name?

In this case a name change is coming for Ogletree and her fellow cadets growing up on the Space Coast.

"It's perfect to go right along with it," she said. "It's super exciting with all the new possibilities, and we are so close to KSC (Kennedy Space Center)."

Being among the first allows for unique opportunities, said Master Sgt. John Werner, with Space Coast Junior/Senior U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC.

"Being able to set new traditions, setting new heritage, and to really blaze a trail for that," he said.

School programs were selected based on their proximity to space bases or facilities, and having a senior aerospace instructor like Werner.

"Many of the folks in this unit have been here three or four years, so they know Air Force," Werner said. "But they are definitely up for the challenge in learning new things that come with the transition."

Werner said he and his cadets are ready to take on the new responsibilities required under the Space Force umbrella.

"As the service evolves, our program will evolve with it," he said.

Ogletree and her fellow cadets could possibly launch a career that rockets them into careers in the U.S. Space Force.

"Just to be a part of something new, that we can start and push forward," she said.

The cadets are waiting to hear from the U.S. Space Force about an official ceremony held at their school, or at the U.S. Space Command.