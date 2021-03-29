The White House announced Monday a slew of actions aimed at jumpstarting offshore wind energy projects which officials say will strengthen the United States’ domestic supply chain and create jobs, in addition to powering millions of American homes.

What You Need To Know The Biden administration announced a series of actions aimed at accelerating the development of offshore wind farms



The announcement comes just days before President Joe Biden is set to unveil his infrastructure plan, which is expected to include record spending on fighting climate change and transitioning to clean energy



The plan would enerate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind in the United States by 2030, enough energy to power 10 million homes for a year, while offsetting 78 million metric tons of CO2 emissions



Biden administration officials said that their plan would create tens of thousands of jobs and create new U.S. domestic supply chains

The announcement comes just days before President Joe Biden is set to unveil his infrastructure plan, which is expected to include trillions in spending on rebuilding the country’s roads, ports, and more, as well as invest in workers with free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, and paid family leave — and will likely include record spending on fighting climate change and transitioning to clean energy.

A number of Biden administration officials — National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — met with labor and business leaders and state officials “to announce new leasing, funding, and goals that employ President Biden’s whole-of-government approach, position America to lead a clean energy revolution, and create thousands of jobs across the country with the choice to join a union.”

According to the White House, these initiatives include:

Announcing a new priority Wind Energy Area in the New York Bight, a water area between New Jersey and Long Island, which a new study touted by the administration says can support tens of thousands of jobs by 2030

Advancing the Ocean Wind commercial scale offshore wind project, which would be the nation’s third such initiative and could produce enough energy to power 500,000 homes across New Jersey

Investing $230 billion in upgrading the country's ports

Allowing for $3 billion in potential loans for the offshore wind industry

Setting deadlines for approving permit applications

All of these measures are part of a plan to create 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in the United States by 2030, which would trigger more than $12 billion a year in investments and projects on both U.S. coasts, create more than 44,000 workers employed in offshore wind by 2030 and nearly 33,000 additional jobs in communities supported by offshore wind activity, and would generate enough energy to power 10 million homes for a year.

The move would also help avoid 78 million metric tons in carbon dioxide emissions, a major step in the fight against climate change.

“President Biden has declared very clearly that when he thinks of climate, he thinks of people and jobs — good-paying, union jobs,” National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said. “That’s because President Biden believes we have an enormous opportunity in front of us to not only address the threats of climate change, but use it as a chance to create millions of good-paying, union jobs that will fuel America’s economic recovery, rebuild the middle class, and make sure we bounce back from the crises we face. Nowhere is the scale of that opportunity clearer than for offshore wind. This commitment to a new, untapped industry will create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds and communities.”

The industry, according to the White House, would create new domestic supply chains — using as an example the 10,000 tons of U.S. steel that companies in West Virginia and Alabama are supplying Texas-based energy company Dominion Energy is using to build the country’s first Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel.

“We look forward to engaging the public and private sectors to invest in clean energy solutions, like offshore wind, that will contribute to our whole- of-government approach to combat the climate crisis and create high-paying, high- skilled American jobs,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The U.S. is far behind European nations in such development – though some states, including New York and New Jersey, have robust offshore wind targets in place.

The announcement also includes critical research and development, as well as key data-sharing efforts between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Ørsted, an offshore wind development company, about the American waters for which it holds leases.

"For generations, we’ve put off the transition to clean energy and now we’re facing a climate crisis," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. "It’s a crisis that doesn’t discriminate - every community is facing more extreme weather and the costs associated with that."

"As our country faces the interlocking challenges of a global pandemic, economic downturn, racial injustice, and the climate crisis – we have to transition to a brighter future for everyone," she added.

The Interior Department has previously announced environmental reviews for Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts and South Fork wind farm about 35 miles east of Montauk Point in Long Island, N.Y. Vineyard Wind is expected to produce about 800 megawatts of power and South Fork about 132 megawatts.

Biden has vowed to double offshore wind production by 2030 as part of his effort to slow climate change. The likely approval of the Atlantic Coast projects — the leading edge of at least 16 offshore wind projects along the East Coast — marks a sharp turnaround from the Trump administration, which stymied wind power both onshore and in the ocean.

As president, Donald Trump frequently derided wind power as an expensive, bird-slaughtering way to make electricity, and his administration resisted or opposed wind projects nationwide, including Vineyard Wind. The developer of the Massachusetts project temporarily withdraw its application late last year in a bid to stave off possible rejection by the Trump administration. Biden provided a fresh opening for the project soon after taking office in January.

Wind developers are poised to create tens of thousands of jobs and generate more than $100 billion in new investment by 2030, “but the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management must first open the door to new leasing,″ said Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association.

Not everyone is cheering the rise of offshore wind. Fishing groups from Maine to Florida have expressed fear that large offshore wind projects could render huge swaths of the ocean off-limits to their catch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.