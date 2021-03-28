VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 2000 Ford van carrying 11 people crashed early Sunday morning on I-95 northbound near Ormond Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the van drifted off the roadway and overturned, causing the roof to rip open. The impact of the crash caused the occupants to be ejected.

Three people were killed in the crash — a 19-year-old female, a 4-year-old female, and a third person that was located underneath the van.

Three people were transported to Florida Advent Health and are in critical condition, the released stated. Four other people were transported to Halifax Medical Center and a 3-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer — all are in stable condition.

FHP also stated that the 11 people are all residents in another state.