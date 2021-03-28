TAMPA, Fla. – A new midtown glam shop is giving women a chance to start their own business.

“I’m excited about the whole concept,” M Suites owner Mimi Madison said. “It always comes to me like a dream.”

Madison has been in business for herself since the 1980s and said it took great mentorship to get her to where she is now.

“My mentor always said if I like what I’m doing, I’m going to do a great job at it,” Madison said. “That’s what I want to be for these girls.”

Madison opened M Suites during Women’s History month to encourage women to get into business for themselves and or expand their clientele with a bigger space.

“I’ve rented out four of the rooms, all women and everybody has their own unique flavor that they bring to the table,” she said. “It’s coming into play; everybody’s personality makes it beautiful.”

It’s women empowering women by providing a blueprint of what it takes to be a successful business owner.

M suites currently offers teeth whitening, a professional makeup artist, lashes, hair and wedding planning.

“The pandemic was tough,” said Vanessa Nobles of Hair Emporium. “I’m a hair-prenuer so my product comes from overseas. I did have issues with the pandemic and delivery. Everyone did. Mimi has brought a lot of light. I’m proud of her.”

Each suite is also COVID-friendly. Each individual owner has their own room, which allows them to provide safe and socially distanced service to their clients.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” said Aaliyah Powell, who has a teeth whitening business. “I came in with no clientele so, it makes you feel good. I have a daughter who can watch me start my own business now. That feels amazing.”

Madison said that each person was handpicked based on the services they could offer and what they want to achieve.

“I’ve been doing make up for five years and I really like this location with Mimi,” said Pebbles, the owner of Looks by Pebbles. “I have done a few celebrities. I went on tour with K Michelle last year, it was such a great experience.”

M Suites is currently looking for more women who are interested in starting or expanding their business. The shop is located at 3007 W Cypress in Tampa. ​