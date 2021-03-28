COLUMBUS, Ohio — Self-taught photographer Jay Monet got her first camera in 2014 and has been capturing moments ever since.

What You Need To Know Easter is around the corner and business is picking up for local photographer Jay Monet



Monet said the pandemic threatened her business, but she knows how to overcome challenges



She's offering photos with the Easter bunny this year

“Seeing the happy mom or the happy dad or grandparent, it just means something because I captured their moment,” said Monet.

The Columbus photographer is in full-Easter mode, doing photo shoots in front of festive backdrops and welcoming the Easter bunny to her studio on April 4.

“I’m offering the Easter bunny because I don’t know if Eastland Mall is still doing it," Monet said.

With Peter Cottontail on his way, business is picking back up after the pandemic threatened her passion.

“Everybody was like, ‘We can’t be with each other. I don’t think we should take pictures.’ So it was the summer of last year when everyone got a little more comfortable.”

But adversity isn’t something Monet can’t handle, running her own photography business without being formally trained.

“It’s not easy getting a job in photography without a degree,” said Monet. “It’s been more so me pushing myself to keep going.”​