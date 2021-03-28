ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The state hosted 17 pop-up vaccinations sites this weekend, teaming up with local organizations in an effort to increase vaccine access.

What You Need To Know Pop-up vaccination site at St. Andrew Catholic Church



250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered



State hosted 17 pop-up vaccination sites this weekend

​St. Andrew Catholic Church in Orange County was one of those sites.

As Palm Sunday masses took place at the church, right outside 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered to people looking to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“It is a good opportunity today, and thank God I came to church today,” said Ana Hernandez, who received the vaccine.

Hernandez went to the 8 a.m. mass, then got her Johnson & Johnson vaccine right afterwards.

The 250 Johnson & Johnson doses were available to not only people at the church, but also anyone in the area. Gary Benjamin capitalized on his chance to get the single-shot vaccine.

“Actually that's why I got that one, because it’s much better to me, instead of coming back for the second shot, you get one and you’re done,” Benjamin said.

There were four events like this one in Orlando this weekend – totaling 1,000 Johnson & Johnson doses in Central Florida.