DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Spring Break is in full swing in the Sunshine State.

​All along Daytona Beach, spring breakers lined the sand taking in the beautiful weather.

Danielle Pluhacek, of Orange City, said this is a last hoorah before her third grader heads back to class on Monday.

“We’ve done outside as much as we can especially being cooped up all year,” Pluhacek said.

Volusia County Beach Safety said shared that same idea.

“It is equivalent to a holiday weekend,” said Captain AJ Miller, of Volusia County Beach Safety. “We are full, Ormond, Daytona, the Shores, Dunlawton, Ponce, everywhere is full today, everyone is coming to the beach.”

But due to the pandemic, this Spring Break is anything but normal.

“We couldn’t wait to get out here but we are trying to be cautious we are trying to keep separate from people we don’t know," Pluhacek said. "We are trying to make it as safe as possible but we also need to have a little fun.”

Miller said they have increased their staffing and are reminding people to social distance, but so far that hasn’t been a problem. In fact, they say there are some other major changes they’ve noticed from years past.

“We are crowded, but we are not as busy, we don’t have that high call volume we normally do during spring break," said Miller. "I think during spring break we are dealing with a lot of alcohol, intoxication, drinking, noise violations we still have those, but they are not as high volume as they normally are this time of year.”

He said the environment is different than what it has been during spring breaks of the past.

“The crowds we have really been getting this year so far are all families,” Miller said. “I know there is a big concern with Miami imposing the 8 o’clock curfew but I haven’t seen any crowds that I would be able to identify that came from down south, it is mostly families enjoying the beach.”

It’s a change Pluhacek noticed too and appreciated.

“It’s families, everywhere you look its kids and families,” Pluhacek said.

All that fuels her hope that this will be a safe spring break for everyone.

“I think with us being outside in the warmer weather hopefully it is not as bad and you know hopefully people are getting vaccinated doing their part, just cross your fingers,” Pluhacek said.

Miller said they expect the same crowds on Sunday.