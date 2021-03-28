Buffalo is known for going all out around Easter time, and even a pandemic is not stopping people from preparing for the big day.

Buffalo Artisan Food Traders is putting on an Easter Market to showcase area businesses and encourage people to shop local. The market features all local vendors and local products, and has Easter chocolates, butter lambs, horseradish, and more.

Some groups are also promoting a good cause, like the 'Small Companion Advocacy Team', a small animal rescue based in Buffalo and Jamestown. The team is selling Easter baskets to raise money to help out with neutering of bunnies, so that they can be put up for adoption.

Others say they wanted to help support fellow businesses and families trying to provide some normalcy for the spring holiday.

“We just wanted to keep the Easter tradition alive and help everyone get their staple things like the butter lambs just to make it easy,” said Buffalo Artisan Food Traders Owner Richard Fickhesen.

Buffalo Artisan Food Traders will continue holding the Easter Market with outdoor vendors next week. The event runs Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Bailey Avenue in Amherst.