CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March Madness at local bars looks much different this year compared to last year.



Customers are allowed inside of the bars to watch the games, unlike last year.



At Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, they have been prepping food and supplies weeks in advance for this.



The owner, Matt Wohlfarth, says they haven’t seen this many orders in a few years.



“We're ordering more food this year than last year, it’s even on pace for 2019. We’re busier now than we were in 2019, which was our best year. It’s constant until 2 in the morning,” says Wohlfarth.



Because of this, he had to hire more people recently to help with busier days and especially all of the to-go food.



Despite restrictions being lifted, he says it was the to-go orders that helped keep the business afloat. Outside seating still needed to be socially distant, which didn’t allow for more business.



“Last March was rather depressing, we were just sitting here doing to-go orders. This one is nice to see a bunch of people back in here again, all the regulars and they're having a good time. It's just nice to have some form of normalcy. The sales are awesome, it's nice to see people making money,” Wohlfarth says.