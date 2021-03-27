Floridians as young as 16 will soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed Friday that the state is following FDA guidance and people 16 and older will be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine April 5, the same day eligibility opens to all adults.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only FDA approved for people 18 and older.

This is the full statement Spectrum News 13 received from the Florida Department of Health after requesting information about teens being vaccinated:

Beginning Monday, April 5, all individuals ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently authorized for individuals under the age of 18. The state is continuing to follow all FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations guidance when administering the COVID-19 vaccine. In accordance with this guidance, individuals 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. These individuals will also be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine on April 5.

The state will continue to release additional details on how individuals 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, as they become available.