ORLAND, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare Center is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans who receive care at a VA clinic.

Veterans will receive either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen vaccine at no cost.

The vaccine is being offered at five sites of care this week through a combination of appointments and walk-ins until supplies run out.

Veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits. They must also be able to return to the clinic they received their first shot at for a second dose.

Here are the locations:

Lake Nona:

Pfizer vaccine — All Ages. March 23-27: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments and Walk-Ins. Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona Campus, 4th Floor Auditorium. 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

— All Ages. March 23-27: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments and Walk-Ins. Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona Campus, 4th Floor Auditorium. 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827. Janssen vaccine (very limited supply) — All ages. March 27: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments Only. Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona Campus. Drive Through: West Side of Medical Center just past West Parking Garage. 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

(very limited supply) — All ages. March 27: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments Only. Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona Campus. Drive Through: West Side of Medical Center just past West Parking Garage. 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827. Lake Baldwin: Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine All ages. March 23-26: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments and Walk-Ins until 1 p.m. Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center, Auditoriums B. 5201 Raymond St., Orlando, FL 32803.

Daytona Beach VA Clinic: Moderna vaccine

Moderna vaccine All ages. March 23-26: 8:30 a.m. -4 p.m. Appointments only.

Viera VA: Moderna vaccine

Moderna vaccine Appointments only for 65+, frontline essential workers, and Veterans with underlying medical conditions, as determined by the CDC.

Palm Bay: Janssen vaccine (very limited supply)

Janssen vaccine (very limited supply) Appointments only for 65 and older. March 27 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Palm Bay VA CBOC, 5200 Babcock St. NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905.

To schedule an appointment call 407.631.0499 (available Monday- Friday from 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.)

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: Eligibility For VA Health Care | Veterans Affairs.