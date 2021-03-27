BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Women’s Business Center at Canisius College has launched the “Reconnect, Restart, Regrow” program with the help of a $420,000 grant it received through the CARES Act.

The program looks to support women-owned businesses improve their finances in a marketplace struggling due to the pandemic, using experts in various industries such as marketing, sales, finance, law, and tech, to provide classes throughout the year.

The CARES Act grant allows the program to run for free for women-owned businesses until 2022.