ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday was an emotional day for one Orange County family as they said their final goodbyes to the five people, including 3 kids, who died in a crash earlier this month.

​Emotions ran high for Pastor Anthony Oliver as he remembered his two daughters—Antoinette and Liza—and three grandchildren—Chloe, Olivia, and King.

They died in a crash on Clarcona-Ocoee Road on March 11 near the intersection of Gaymar Drive.

“I loved them for 30 years, 25 years, 5 years, and 5 months, I love every last one of them,” Oliver said.

Oliver was joined by dozens of family, friends, and members of the community who gathered at the Kingdom Church on Saturday.

“We took a big loss, and we are going to miss them all,” family member Doneshia Green said.

Green said they all meant so much to her.

“Very funny, very loving, and very hard working.”