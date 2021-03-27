UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland-area bagel shop has won numerous awards during its 55 year history, but the story of the people behind the counter is even better than the bagels.

Ellen Osolin grew up coming to Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights.

“Lot of memories," said Osolin.

That’s something she has in common with Rachel and Sarah Gross.

“Born right around the corner from the bagel shop on Bushnell,” said Rachel Gross. “We used to teeth on the bagels as babies.”

Another thing they have in common is both own or owned the shop. Osolin used to, the Gross sisters currently do.

“It’s not a bagel. It’s a bialy," explained Osolin.

The difference is a bialy is only baked, not boiled and it’s flat on the bottom.

“Has sort of a crater in the middle,” explained Rachel Gross.

Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened Bialy’s Bagels in 1966.

“That really wasn’t its name. It was a whole long formal name. 'University Heights Bagel and Bialy Corporation.' But God knows nobody called it that,” said Osolin.

She ended up taking it over with her husband, Mark, once they got married. They operated the shop for 36 years.

“It’s a landmark," said Osolin.

Trusting the two sisters with the family business was easy.

“They reminded me of my girls. They’re the same age as my daughters," said Osolin.

Rachel and Sarah are twins. Not identical — not at all.

“Not in our personalities either,” they said while shaking their heads.

“We really do make the perfect pair,” said Rachel. "Sarah’s the quiet one. I’m the outspoken one.”

That probably makes them good business partners. “She’s [Sarah] really like meticulously organized, whereas I’m a little bit more of a free spirit,” said Rachel.

Bialy’s became "where two havles make a hole."

“Twins and bagels,” said Sarah.

Opening their own bagel business was their long-time dream. Their uncle’s shop in North Carolina was the inspiration.

“Really found our passion for bagels,” said Rachel.

Taking over this award-winning Cleveland staple was a perk. Albiet, it came with some pressure to carry on tradition.

“We were going to start small from this teeny-tiny little business and grow it on our own and instead overnight we became owners of a legendary business,” said Rachel.

The story of how they all became connected is one that could be chalked up to destiny.

“Timing was everything," said Osolin.

Some health issues meant it was time for the Osolins to retire and it had been years with little luck for the Grosses who were working to open their own place.

“We needed each other," said Osolin.

Osolin heard about the Gross girls and their bagel dream from someone she met on the tennis court.

“There was just a feeling," said Osolin.

And once they got to talking, it was just about a done deal.

“I loved that they weren’t a big thing that was going to change it," said Osolin.

“It was meant to be." "It really was,” replied Rachel.

The twins have been the owners for four years. They’re grateful for where the business has been and where it’s going.

“Feel really honored to be able to keep the legacy alive," said Rachel.