OHIO — It's been more than a year since COVID-19 made home where we work, play and live 24/7. That's inspired many people to update their place, which has led to a busy year for those in the home renovation business.

What You Need To Know COVID-19 means there is a higher demand for designers



Projects have been delayed and certain items are hard to get in a timely manner



Designers working from home to fix up other people’s homes is the new norm

Little Magdalena will soon have a new home to roam.

Parents Justin and Monica Rondinelli are first-time homeowners and first-time home renovators, which is why they want to make sure their project is in good hands.

“Tough with two small kids to go through a renovation, but we wanted to kind of have everything ready for when they grow up,” Monica Rondinelli said.

Morgan Lepore of Payne & Payne Renovations and Design is their interior designer.

“My grandma and my great-grandma were actually both interior designers as well,” she said.

So, this job is her childhood dream come true.

“I have always known that I wanted to do this,” Lepore said.

Lepore’s been in this line of work for eight years and typically juggles about eight projects at once.

“The devil is in the detail,” she said.

“I’m really excited," Rondinelli said. "We’ve been waiting for this for so long.”

Seeing a drawing turn into a design is extremely rewarding for Lepore.

But COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in things. Projects have been delayed and certain items are hard to get in a timely manner.

“Prices are getting driven up as well,” she said.

With so many people working remotely, homeowners have an intensified desire to update. That’s created a higher demand for designers and some issues along the supply chain.

“Everything has kind of had their moments of delays,” said Lou Mezzopera.

Mezzopera is a project manager at Payne & Payne Renovations and Design.

Designers working from home to fix up other people’s homes is the new norm.

“One thing that you always have to have with you is (a) laser and tape measure,” said Lepore while digging through her purse.

It’s a go-go-go kind of job.

“We are super busy,” she said.

But no matter the chaos, turning a homeowner’s vision into reality is what it’s all about.

“Design and a thought that really come to life," Lepore said.