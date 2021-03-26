ORLANDO, Fla. — Walgreens expects to receive a weekly allocation of about 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna as part of its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a company corporate spokesperson said Friday.

The pharmacy chain is ramping up its Florida vaccination program, which now includes 222 stores, and said vaccinations would be available at more than 400 additional statewide locations next week.

The company said it would administer the vaccine across 47 states and jurisdictions in locations that “optimize vaccine access in medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score.”

The company is "not providing state or jurisdiction allocations at this time," the spokesperson said.

Walgreens joins CVS, Publix, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in which pharmacies get vaccine supply directly from the federal government.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that it could take weeks before Florida received more Johnson & Johnson doses.

Yet this week, officials at the Florida Division of Emergency Management said they expected the state to receive Johnson & Johnson supply over the next week amid more than 680,000 first vaccine doses to distribute throughout the state. That included more than 122,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, which requires only one dose; more than 350,000 doses of Pfizer; and about 208,000 doses of Moderna. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses.

Walgreens said Friday that, following a Thursday order from DeSantis, all people age 40 and over would be eligible to receive the vaccine at its stores on Monday, by appointment only.

Florida customers in the new eligibility category can schedule appointments beginning Sunday at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, where they can find locations that offer vaccinations, the company said.

“Initially, vaccine inventory remains very limited and available to eligible individuals only,” the Walgreens corporate spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News.