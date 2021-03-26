A new study involving thousands of U.S. college students will help test whether vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted Friday.

The study, called Prevent COVID U, will happen in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and will include up to 12,000 students across the country to be followed for five months.

The goal of the study is to quantify how likely vaccinated people are to be infected with the virus without showing symptoms and to answer whether those people will spread the virus to others.

“This will help inform science-based decisions about mask use and about social distancing post-vaccination,” Dr. Fauci, director of the NIAID, said Friday.

In the study, which began Thursday, all of the participants will receive both doses of the Moderna vaccine as recommended. Half of the students will get the vaccine right away, while the other half will get their shots four months later, in order to study transmission in both vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

A critical element is that students will also provide information about their close contacts, like friends and family, which will add a network of about 25,000 more people to the study.

Through daily swabs, questionnaires, blood samples and tracking close contacts, the study hopes to determine for sure how and if the virus is transmitted through vaccinated people.

“We hope that within the next five or so months, we'll be able to answer the very important question about whether vaccinated people get infected asymptomatically. And if they do, do they transmit the infection to others?” Dr. Fauci said.

Already, two studies in Israel — where a large percentage of the population has been vaccinated — have shown that the Pfizer vaccine significantly reduces transmission of the virus from person to person, one indicating a 94% reduction in symptomatic cases.

But experts said more studies are needed to know for sure.

For now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that vaccinated people can socialize in small groups, and they can also gather with unvaccinated people from a single household as long as they are not high-risk for COVID-19.

The CDC still discourages travel for all Americans, partly because the majority of the U.S.population has not gotten the shot, and the possibility of transmission through vaccinated people is still unclear.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 87 million people had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, including 71% of people 65 or older.