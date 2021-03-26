WORCESTER, Mass. - Just six months since its grand opening, Reign Drink Lab will be moving out of the DCU Center and leaving its Worcester location.

The Vietnamese coffee house, which shares space with specialty donut shop Glazy Susan, will be open for its final weekend in business.

Owner, Tam Le, said while he needs to focus on his family and other businesses on the south shore, he isn't ruling out a return to Worcester.

"At this moment I’m just going to focus on what’s in front of me which is being a dad again, being a father and a husband and taking care of things at home. Then getting these businesses back up and going and thriving and dealing with a new landscape of what it is to have a restaurant during post covid. With that being said, it’s safe to say I’ll be back in Worcester in one or two years," Le said.

He also owns restaurants in Quincy and Dorchester.

Glazy Susan will continue to operate out of the space at the DCU Center.