MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A wooden cross now hangs on the locked metal gate at T & N Market.

“Every time you look at it, you remember,” Venita Neal said.

It's been four months since Khiem Ba Trinh and Minh Nguyen, known as Ken and Tina, were shot and killed while they were closing up their Mount Dora store.

Police are still looking for a gunman.

Interim Police Chief Brett Meade said investigators have people of interest — he even used the word “suspects” — and are continuing to pursue active leads, but he said it could take days, weeks, or months before they make an arrest.

Neal lives just a few minutes away from the T & N Market. She said she'd often walk to the store for snacks and drinks.

Ken and Tina was always there with a smile.

“Friendly. They were very friendly,” Neal said.

The couple’s murders have devastated a community and a family.

“The most important aspect of this case is I have an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old that are orphans because of this horrible crime,” Meade said.

Detectives have evidence and each day build a stronger case, he said.

“We are not going to rush this investigation but we do have suspects,” using the pronoun “he” throughout his interview with Spectrum News 13.

Meade has previously characterized the killing an armed robbery but said detectives are still investigating exactly what the gunman took and whether he targeted Ken and Tina, and if so, why.

According to the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate, crimes against Asian Americans skyrocketed last year during the pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, tensions became widespread after a gunman shot and killed eight people in Atlanta, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

Meade said they're still working to determine whether race played a role, if any, in the Mount Dora killings.

“That is going to be part of the investigation, and that’s going to be a thorough question we’re going to be asking the suspect when that time comes,” he said. “When it comes to the racial aspect is: We know the suspect may have been of a different race than Ken and Tina, but that will part of our questioning to determine.”

Meade said police are working with the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and other agencies to track down the killer. Even without eyewitnesses, he said he has no doubt that will happen.

Meade specifically points to mannerisms in surveillance footage: how he’s holding the gun, how he runs, how he reacts, and his voice.

“I am certain that day will come. One day,” Meade said.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information on this case. You can anonymously call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.