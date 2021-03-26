AUSTIN, Texas — Following an hours-long hearing on Friday, a district judge ruled Austin and Travis County can keep their mask mandate in place despite the statewide requirement being eliminated earlier in March.

“GOOD NEWS: The court upheld our order to follow our local health authority’s mask requirement in Travis County and the City of Austin,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown tweeted Friday afternoon.

GOOD NEWS: The court upheld our order to follow our local health authority’s mask requirement in Travis County and the City of Austin.



Thank you to our County Attorney Delia Garza and her team for their work. @DGTCAttorney

#MaskUpTravisCo — Travis County Judge Andy Brown (@TravisCoJudge) March 26, 2021

In her ruling, Judge Lora Livingston dealt a defeat to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who earlier stated that Austin and Travis County had exceeded their authority by continuing to enforce mask usage in public spaces to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by executive order ended the statewide mask mandate on March 10. The day prior, in a tweet, Austin City Council member Gregorio Casar said the city would continue to require masks in public spaces via health authority rules.

“BREAKING: the City of Austin is still legally requiring masks in our community, through our health authority rules,” he wrote. “If state officials don’t want to do their jobs in this pandemic, then we’ll do it ourselves. In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period.”

Not surprisingly, that drew Paxton’s ire. He issued a deadline for the city and county to drop the mandate with the threat of a lawsuit, which he followed through on a short time later.

An initial court hearing took place on March 12, during which Judge Livingston denied Paxton’s request for a temporary restraining order, keeping the mask mandate in Austin and Travis County in place for the time being.

Although Austin and Travis County are no longer in the strictest stage of risk-based coronavirus guidelines, it was not immediately disclosed how long the mask mandate will remain in place.