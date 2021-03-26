ThThis month marks one year since the suspension of the Disney College program, prompted by the pandemic.

Spectrum News 13 first introduced you to Saxton Hamilton in March 2020, as he read the news he had to leave the program within a matter of days.

"We are closing many of the Disney housing complex buildings and are requiring these participants to collect their belongings and depart by March 18th," the email from Disney said, in part.

Hamilton has had a positive attitude from the start.

"It's a pit stop. I'm filling up on gas, I'm ready to hit the road," he said at the time. "I'm a big believer in God, and I know his plans, they always work."

He returned home to Houston, Texas, waiting a few months to see if he could come back.

"My goal is to become the greatest chef that ever lived, so I needed that, I needed what they had to offer me," Hamilton said. "I wanted to stay at Disney, I wanted to stay out there a couple of years and learn more of the opportunities."

But unfortunately, that didn't happen. A friend reached out to him about an opportunity to cook at Rice University, serving large amounts of people, just like Disney cast members are used to.

"I have to utilize what I learned from Disney, as in, food knowledge, as in knife skills, and learning how to handle food, making sure I know the correct temperatures," Hamilton said.

The program shutting down last year was a tough pill to swallow, but he understands why it was necessary.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is hopeful the program could resume by the end of 2021. During a shareholder meeting earlier this month, he said it would likely depend on when the company could start lifting some of the pandemic restraints at its parks.

Hamilton said his faith keeps him with a positive attitude, determined to become a chef.

"I'm enjoying the position I'm in," Hamilton said. "I'm learning and growing. I think Disney is a very great place to work at, but do I think it's the move for me to move, no, but in the future, you never know."