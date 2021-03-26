CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio based business has had a tough year, from COVID restrictions to major damage during civil unrest.

For Whistle and Keg, it’s been a long road to reopening, but now the business is back up and running and the beers are pouring.



It’s opening time at Whistle and Keg for general manager Evan Walton.



“The day usually involves checking customers in and showing them the technology and what we have to offer,” said Walton.



The former golf pro turned service industry manager sweeps the floor, eager to welcome customers back after an eight-month layover.



"A lot of our business generates around the events going on around us (for example), The Cavaliers or the Cleveland Indians. Now the Cleveland Indians start April 5, so we can’t wait for that to begin. We also have the NFL Draft coming soon so we’re very excited for the opportunity to have all these people visiting our great city," said Walton.



Whistle and Keg has a major selection on its walls, but back in May, the scene was a bit different. Months ago, thousands of dollars worth of kegs and technology were stolen, just three days after the business reopened.



“Oh my gosh. Heartbreak. Not only that, just to see how nice this looks when it was completely just ripped down, demolished, you know, things like that. That was a little heartbreaking," said Walton. “When this one was hit, yeah it kinda took a toll on us emotionally in that sense, like ‘Damn, put a lot of time in effort into it only to have that happen.”



Now reopened, Walton chats with the first customers of the day.



“Being able to come out and give them our business and support them as much as we can, seems like a win-win!” said Allison Weaver.



“Yeah, they’ve been hit pretty hard so it’s nice to show support a little bit,” said Lauren Hanzel.



That support has allowed Whistle and Keg to reopen and start tapping the kegs.



“They know that we are a local, small town sort of joint and people’s pride in Ohio, they have each other’s back, has really shown through this last year. Like, people want to come out and support us. Not only because we have a cool concept, but because they know that we’re local.”



This local business is putting the past behind it, and ready to pour on the good times.



Whistle and Keg also has locations in Columbus and Youngstown.