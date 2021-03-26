Beverly Cleary, one of the most successful and beloved American children's book author, has died at 104, her publisher HarperCollins announced Friday.

Cleary died Thursday at her home in Carmel, California, where she lived for over 60 years. No cause of death was given.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time,” Suzanne Murphy, of HarperCollins Children’s Books, wrote in part. “We at HarperCollins also feel extremely lucky to have worked with Beverly Cleary and to have enjoyed her sparkling wit. Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood.”

Born in 1916 in Oregon, Cleary published her first book — “Henry Huggins” — in 1950, drawing praise for creating realistic characters in writings geared towards a young audience. Some of her most famous characters would come from “Henry Huggins,” including the titular character’s neighborhood pal Beezus Quimby and her sister, Ramona.

“Beezus and Ramona,” Cleary’s first book focusing on the sisters, was published in 1955, and she went on to write eight books in the subsequent “Ramona” series. In 2009, the series was made into a movie starring Selena Gomez and Joey King.

Over 40 published books later, Cleary stands out as a force in youth literature, and has the accolades to prove it.

In 1975, Cleary won the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award for her "substantial and lasting contributions to children's literature. In 1984, Cleary was the U.S. nominee for the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award. And in 2000, she was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress.

Cleary wasn’t writing recently because she said she felt “it’s important for writers to know when to quit.”

“I even got rid of my typewriter. It was a nice one but I hate to type. When I started writing I found that I was thinking more about my typing than what I was going to say, so I wrote it long hand,” she said in March 2016.

Although she put away her pen, Cleary re-released three of her most cherished books with three famous fans writing forewords for the new editions.

Actress Amy Poehler penned the front section of “Ramona Quimby, Age 8;” author Kate DiCamillo wrote the opening for “The Mouse and the Motorcycle;” and author Judy Blume wrote the foreword for “Henry Huggins.”

Cleary, a self-described “fuddy-duddy,” said there was a simple reason she began writing children’s books.

“As a librarian, children were always asking for books about `kids like us.′ Well, there weren’t any books about kids like them. So when I sat down to write, I found myself writing about the sort of children I had grown up with,” Cleary said in a 1993 Associated Press interview.

Cleary ventured into fantasy with “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” and the sequels “Runaway Ralph” and “Ralph S. Mouse.” “Socks,” about a cat’s struggle for acceptance when his owners have a baby, is told from the point of view of the pet himself.

She produced two volumes of autobiography for young readers, “A Girl from Yamhill,” on her childhood, and “My Own Two Feet,” which tells the story of her college and young adult years up to the time of her first book.

“I seem to have grown up with an unusual memory. People are astonished at the things I remember. I think it comes from living in isolation on a farm the first six years of my life where my main activity was observing,” Cleary said.

Cleary graduated from junior college in Ontario, California, and the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her husband, Clarence. They married in 1940; Clarence Cleary died in 2004. They were the parents of twins, a boy and a girl born in 1955 who inspired her book “Mitch and Amy.”

Cleary studied library science at the University of Washington and worked as the children’s librarian at Yakima, Wash., and post librarian at the Oakland Army Hospital during World War II.

Her books have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and inspired Japanese, Danish and Swedish television programs based on the Henry Huggins series.

