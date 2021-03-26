DEBARY, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s announcement Thursday that the state would expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all adults by April 5 led the City of DeBary to feel more confident about moving forward with its Fourth of July celebrations this year.

What You Need To Know DeBary Parks officials putting together July 4 community event



They expect 4,000-6,000 people, same as in previous years



At this point, it's unclear whether COVID protocols will be required



New Smyrna officials have unofficially approved fireworks

DeBary Parks and Recreation Department officials plan to welcome 4,000-6,000 people to the celebration at Gemini Springs, the same number of people that they would expect to come on a normal year.

“It makes it a lot easier because the thing that we want is to get back to normal, just like everybody does, so if we can plan this event and execute it to be as normal as possible, I think that is going to go a long way throughout our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Jason Schaitz said.

Whether social distancing and masks will be required will depend upon Centers for Disease Control guidelines closer to Independence Day, City Manager Carmen Rosamonda said.

“We are adaptable and can change on the fly, and based upon the protocols that happen in July, we will hold the event based upon those protocols at that particular time,” Rosamonda said.

The event was canceled last year because officials said it wasn't possible to have it safely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeBary resident Larissa Silva welcomed the news about this year’s July 4 celebration. Silva said her daughter Julia has missed out on a lot of firsts while trying to safe during the pandemic over the past year.

"She has never been to any Fourth of July yet, so last year was supposed to be her first one and it didn’t happen,” Silva said.

Losing the beloved annual event, which is always filled with vendors, activities and fireworks, was tough for the city’s mayor as well.

“To not have a Fourth of July celebration last year was very difficult” Mayor Karen Chasez said. “We tried, and we just could not come up with a safe way.”

As the vaccine rollout picked up steam over the past month, DeBary city leaders decided a few weeks ago to move forward on planning the event for this year.

“I had been anticipating that we would have much wider distribution,” Chasez said. “We certainly have heard that from the federal level and the state level that it was coming, but it is always wonderful to have a firm announced date in hand.”

Silva said her family will get vaccinated as soon as they can because it will give them peace of mind when attending events like Fourth of July celebrations.

“We are probably going to participate and it is going to be fun,” Silva said. “I think everyone has been waiting on that for so long.”

It will likely be the first of many celebrations to come.

“I am looking forward to it, and I think all of our residents are as well," Chasez said. " A return to normal -- at least a new normal.”

In the rest of the county, city officials from Ormond Beach and DeLand said they have not made a decision about their Fourth of July celebrations yet. New Smyrna Beach officials tentatively approved a fireworks display but said they will revisit that decision in the next month or two.