CLEARWATER, Fla. — Travis Hott watches Brian Stephens of lawn maintenance company Sunup to Sundown glide across the yard atop a zero-turn mower and smiles.

“He really does an excellent job,” Hott says.

What You Need To Know Smartphone app GreenPall connects clients with lawn maintenance companies



The service is currently becoming available across Tampa Bay



All of GreenPal's vendors are fully vetted

Hott found Stephens through a phone app called GreenPal that’s slowly been rolling out in the Tampa Bay area. The app pairs users looking for someone to mow their lawn with local businesses—sort of like an Uber for your grass-cutting needs.

The start-up kicked off in Tennessee in 2015 and is now in more than 200 markets nationwide. Co-founder Gene Caballero says that since the business is self-funded, their expansion has been gradual, starting in the suburbs of major metropolitan areas and feeling out the demand.

“I’ve been in the landscaping industry kind of my entire life,” says Caballero. “I did it in high school and college and it was my first job after college. And my territory was the west coast, so I was privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb as they were coming out, and I just knew that, you know, if people were willing to summon a stranger to come pick them up, at some point they’d do the same with lawn care.”

The way the app works is simple. After downloading it, users create an account. Then they input information like their location, how long ago their lawn was mowed, the date they want service, and the level of service they desire (“just knock it down,” “I like the lawn neat,” “I want it to be perfect”). The app sends the information to the fully-vetted vendors in the user’s area that work with GreenPal, and the interested vendors respond with their price bids.

“It’s helped my business tremendously,” says Stephens. “I have almost 80 customers just through the GreenPal app.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, GreenPal offers the advantage of not having to deal with contractors face-to-face, and no cash needs to physically change hands. Clients don’t even have to be home when their lawns are serviced—the vendor sends them photos of the finished job.

“It’s very convenient,” says Hott. “I send all my [real estate] clients their way.”

Here are some videos to get a quick glimpse of the app:

