TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers approved changes to a bill that would have required high school students to pick certain majors and career paths to get state scholarship money. But some parents are still concerned.

Cassandra Calletti is about to have three sons in college. Years ago, her family looked ahead at the costs and made a move.

“We moved here specifically for Bright Futures — that was the whole purpose of us picking up our family and moving to Florida from New York,” said Calletti.

Her son Joey is a senior headed to the University of Florida next fall. He was approved for Florida’s Bright Futures Scholarship, which awards scholarship money to graduating high school seniors who meet all of the requirements. Florida lawmakers were considering a bill that would require students to select certain majors that would lead to certain jobs to get scholarship money.

“He worked super hard and then after all this time I feel like they’re going to pull the rug out from under him and uproot his whole plan,” said Calletti.

After hearing feedback from concerned parents across the state, the bill’s main sponsor — Sen. Dennis Baxley in Ocala — filed a strike-all amendment, explaining the move in a letter sent to other senators earlier this week.

"My goal in filing Senate Bill 86 was to begin the discussion about both the cost and the value of the degrees and programs within our higher education system," Baxley said in the letter. "Based on your feedback, and with that goal in mind, I have filed an amendment that represents a concrete step forward in this discussion, while at the same time preserving the merit-based financial aid benefits our students earned in high school, regardless of which undergraduate path the student chooses."

The bill, as amended, would no longer tie scholarship eligibility to a student’s major or career path, but the state will track scholarship recipients to see what jobs and money they make down the road.

And the proposed law would also leave it up to lawmakers to re-evaluate, each year, how much money the program and each student gets.

“I can’t base my son’s future on speculation on what he might get and then if the following year he gets less,” said Calletti. "And then what happens at that point? How do we afford these schools? How do numerous parents afford these schools? And we’re all in the same boat.”

Calletti’s son's scholarship money is approved, and there’s no indication it will change.

But she says if the proposed changes eventually go through, she’s worried there will be more.

“If they get through with certain things, what stops them next year from making more changes,” said Calletti.