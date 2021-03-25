Several times during the pandemic, the state has renewed its temporary order to allow restaurants to include alcohol in takeout and delivery orders.

Small businesses like El Loco Mexican Cafe in Albany say the extra revenue has helped keep them going.

"It gave us that extra confidence and benefit of knowing we could stay open, that there was going to be some profitability, or at least stay afloat while we figured out what was going on," says Patrick Noonan, chairman of Lark Street BID and owner of El Loco Mexican Cafe.

While many restaurants support bills in the state Senate and Assembly that would make alcohol-to-go permanent, the New York State Liquor Store Association (NYSLSA) says it is concerned a law would hurt their business.

In particular, Stefan Kalogridis, the president of NYSLSA, says he worries pre-made bottles of mixed drinks infringe on liquor store products. He's also concerned restaurants will try to sell bottles of liquor and wine.

Noonan disagrees, saying, "This bill is designed to help the bars and restaurants on Lark Street and throughout the city of Albany, and for it to not cross that finish line would be a major disappointment, and you would see a lot of places either not reopen or continue to close."

The current order expires Sunday, March 28.