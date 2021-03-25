ATTICA, N.Y — Transforming tree sap into maple syrup is no easy process, but Eileen Downs at Merle Maple Farm says it is her therapy.

"I would frequently take my birthday off and go to the woods with my brother and stuff. And it was wonderful," she said.

Merle Maple Farm is a fourth generation maple syrup and maple product producer deep in the valleys of Wyoming County. Downs says she’s been harvesting sap every spring since she was a little girl, and the process is nostalgic to her.

"Well I love this time of year," said Downs.

Restrictions due to COVID-19 have changed their sales as more people buy online and in-store shoppers spend more time looking.

"Well actually we’ve kind of liked some of the changes we’ve made and we’re probably going to do sampling outside. Because it does, it keeps the sap house less crowded," she says, noting that with the cancellation of Maple Weekend in 2020 and smaller tours throughout the year, it’s been more relaxed at the farm.

She notes one thing she believes kept people interested in their products was getting creative. Downs and her team realized many people were trying new recipes as they stayed home more so they made a maple-infused pizza and wing sauce.

"I’m not opposed to changes. I mean that’s something, I worked in research and chemistry and that’s all you’re doing is changing things," said Downs.

Owner Lyle Merle says he is confident the maple farm will make it through the economic changes brought on by the pandemic and hopes to pass the farm down to further generations.